Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Guaranty Bancshares comprises approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,835. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.