Index Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,731,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,662 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 30.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $406,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFAT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $49.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.