Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $119.87. 8,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

