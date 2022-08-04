Index Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,660. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

