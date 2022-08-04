Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $1.81 Million Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Guaranty Bancshares comprises approximately 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The firm has a market cap of $439.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

