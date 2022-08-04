Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $133,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 25.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock remained flat at $12.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,130. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,598 shares of company stock worth $1,177,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Sprinklr Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

