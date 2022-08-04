Index Fund Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $624,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 140,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,344. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.