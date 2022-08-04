Index Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $331.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,725. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.25. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

