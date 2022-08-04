Index Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,122,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,869. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

