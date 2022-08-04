Industry Ventures L.L.C. Has $102.44 Million Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,279,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Marqeta comprises 64.4% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned about 1.71% of Marqeta worth $102,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 536.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MQ opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MQ. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

