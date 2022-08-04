InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Shares Down 0.3%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 18,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 41,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $203.96 million, a P/E ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 1.11.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem ( NYSE:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.