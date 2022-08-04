Innova (INN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $52.00

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Innova has a total market cap of $232,586.08 and approximately $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

