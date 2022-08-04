Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 141 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

