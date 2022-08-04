Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Buys C$760,461.78 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, with a total value of C$760,461.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,186,910.26.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.30 per share, with a total value of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.88 per share, with a total value of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$85.73 per share, with a total value of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.14 per share, with a total value of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$82.86 per share, with a total value of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$83.07 per share, with a total value of C$531,658.88.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.39 per share, with a total value of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.15 per share, with a total value of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.49 per share, with a total value of C$331,121.88.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$82.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.05. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of C$80.30 and a 52-week high of C$119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCA shares. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

