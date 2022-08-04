Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Acquires 2,119 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director John Charles Pfeifer bought 2,119 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,753.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,293.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.4 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 181.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 104,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

