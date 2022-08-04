Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 40,052 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ultralife Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.38. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Ultralife Company Profile
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
