Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 40,052 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 47,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.38. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ultralife by 6.3% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 44.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

