Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.45, for a total transaction of 10,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at 2,452,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up 0.32 on Wednesday, hitting 6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,273. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.82.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

