Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells $9,883,146.84 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $181.95 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

