Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,353,987.95 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total transaction of C$1,353,987.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,014.72.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE CNR opened at C$160.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$153.11. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$132.38 and a one year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 target price (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.18.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

