Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIBK traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. 409,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

