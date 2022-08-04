Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Christman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

MRVL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 9,550,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,724,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

