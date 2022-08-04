Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP Sells 2,990 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,164. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $972,351,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

