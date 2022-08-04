Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $160,040.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $160,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,847.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
