Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $160,040.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $160,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,847.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.