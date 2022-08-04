Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.91. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 794,864 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 635,177 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

