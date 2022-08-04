Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity updated its Q3 guidance to $0.83-1.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.68-5.25 EPS.

Insperity Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.88. 584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,112,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

