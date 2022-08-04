Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.73.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $6.62 on Thursday, reaching $254.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,750. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.69 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

