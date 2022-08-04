Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$220.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.70.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $147.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

