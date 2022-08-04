Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 77,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,301 shares.The stock last traded at $64.12 and had previously closed at $71.70.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

