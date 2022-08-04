Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Interface Price Performance
Shares of TILE stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $867.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Interface has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.
Interface Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
