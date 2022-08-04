Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $465.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.72. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.