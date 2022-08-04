Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2,269.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $242.18 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

