Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $264,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.