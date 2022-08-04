Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.53. 801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.
Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.
