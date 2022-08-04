Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IHIT opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

