Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

IVR stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 29,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.14%.

IVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,351,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 259,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

