Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 113,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

