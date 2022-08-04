Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,584 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,727,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

