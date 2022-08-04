Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

