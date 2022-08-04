Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76.

