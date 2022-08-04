Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Macerich (MAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Macerich (NYSE: MAC):

8/3/2022 – Macerich was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2022 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Macerich was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2022 – Macerich was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2022 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $17.00.

7/7/2022 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $8.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $9.00.

6/30/2022 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Macerich had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macerich Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 2,314,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Macerich

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

