Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Loblaw Companies (L)

7/28/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$123.00.

7/28/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$129.00 to C$136.00.

7/28/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$116.00 to C$124.00.

7/28/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$118.00.

7/6/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$116.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12-month low of C$83.32 and a 12-month high of C$123.18.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.36 billion. Analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$662,270.09. In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,270.09. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,842,520.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

