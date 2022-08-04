Investors Buy High Volume of Bakkt Call Options (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 38,959 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,665 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bakkt by 24.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bakkt by 5.2% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 84.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bakkt Trading Up 6.6 %

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bakkt stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 250,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bakkt will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

