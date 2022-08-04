Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,753 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 987% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,725 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a current ratio of 42.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.