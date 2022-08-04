Investors Purchase High Volume of S&P Global Put Options (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,420 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average volume of 3,209 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $368.16 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

