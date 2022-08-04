ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Short Interest Update

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

IS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 349,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,148,432. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. ironSource has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,195 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $106,824,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in ironSource by 98.4% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,936,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 3,936,988 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,503,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 4,025,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ironSource by 256.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 5,042,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

