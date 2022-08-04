iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,968,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.73. 40,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,410. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.71.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,394,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,363,000 after buying an additional 273,019 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,762,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.