iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 11.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $81,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,073,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 700,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

