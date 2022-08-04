iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.