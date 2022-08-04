iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 638.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

