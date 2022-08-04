iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

